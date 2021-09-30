Popular annual ‘sloe swap’ fully booked at Northampton gin distillery

Sloes are invaluable for the distillery.

A ‘sloe swap’ day which has become an annual tradition is back at a Northamptonshire gin distillery this weekend.

The event sees sloe growers exchange their crop for a bottle of Warner’s Sloe gin at the company’s distillery in Harrington.

In 2020 a huge 1.86 tonnes of sloes were swapped for 191 bottles gin.

This year, the event takes place on Sunday (October 3) at Falls Farm, the home of Warner’s Gin, but all the exchange slots are already fully booked.

Tom Warner, founder of Warner’s Distillery, said: “Opening up our family farm and business to the local community is one of my yearly highlights.

“I absolutely love it.

“We’ve all had one hell of a year, and for a while there we weren’t sure the weather was right for a bumper sloe season.

“Then the rain came – as it always does in the British summertime – and we’re on course for a bumper crop.

“But for us, it’s not just about getting mountains of sloes for our gin, it’s really about being around our community, seeing them enjoying, and being part of, that real Warner’s spirit that goes into our gins.”

The first Warner’s Sloe Swap took place in 2017 and has become a crucial part of the harvest season activity for the business.

The tonnes of sloes exchanged on the day are key to Warner’s ability to produce genuinely all-natural, sustainably sourced, hand-made flavoured gins.

Tom added: “We’re very proud to produce award-winning gin, created with natural, farm-grown ingredients.

“As we always say, real tastes better, and the sloe swap is testament to how seriously we take that.

“And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to get a bottle of our Sloe Gin in exchange for some berries. It’s a fantastic deal.”