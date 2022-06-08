Police are warning motorists of delays through Northampton town centre as a funeral cortege passes through on Wednesday afternoon

Police in Northampton are warning a large funeral procession is likely to disrupt traffic through the town on Wednesday afternoon (June 8).

Up to 80 vehicles are expected to follow a horse-drawn hearse from Weston Favell towards Towcester Road cemetery and motorists are being urged to find alternative routes through the town.

Officers issued a statement at around 12.15pm saying the cortege was expected to be leaving the Weston Favell area “very shortly.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “The cortege route will be via Wellingborough Road, Abington Park Crescent past Abington Park, Billing Road past Northampton General Hospital, Cheyne Walk, Victoria Promenade and on to Towcester Road.