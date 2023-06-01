Police 'very concerned' about missing man, 52, last seen close to Northamptonshire village
Police are “very concerned” about a 52-year-old man who was last seen close to a Northamptonshire village.
Andrew was last seen at around 4am on Wednesday, May 31, close to Long Buckby.
Northamptonshire Police say he is described as a white man, 5ft 9in, of slim to medium build. He is likely to be wearing black trousers and a black zip up hoody, although police say they do not have an exact clothing description at this time.
Officers are “very concerned” about Andrew and are asking anyone with any information on where he is to call 999, quoting incident number 76 of May 31.