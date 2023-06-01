Police 'very concerned' about missing man, 52, last seen close to Northamptonshire village

Police are “very concerned” about a 52-year-old man who was last seen close to a Northamptonshire village.

Andrew was last seen at around 4am on Wednesday, May 31, close to Long Buckby.

Northamptonshire Police say he is described as a white man, 5ft 9in, of slim to medium build. He is likely to be wearing black trousers and a black zip up hoody, although police say they do not have an exact clothing description at this time.

Andrew was last seen near Long Buckby.