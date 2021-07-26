Police tape off blood-splattered pavement in Kettering street - "I was so scared" says witness

Police officers are guarding the scene of a fight that left blood splattered on the pavement, a house and two cars parked in a Kettering street.

A cordon has been set up close to the Family Shopper store in Argyll Street with witnesses saying they heard a fight in the road in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Residents said they were woken by shouting in the street from a group of people and the sound of bottles.

Blood was on nearby cars

Kannan K, owner of Family Shopper who had been asleep above his shop at around 12.30am, said: "I was very scared. I heard people arguing in the street - some men and a woman.

"They suddenly started fighting. It's not the sort of thing that happens around here normally. It was very scary.

"The police came and got some people. The ambulance arrived."

Another neighbour said: "There were bottles everywhere. People were looking out of their windows. The police were all over the place."

The incident happened near The Family Shopper

A spokeman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Shortly after midnight (Monday, July 26), officers attended Argyll Street in Kettering, following several reports of a fight in the street.

"As a result of the incident, a 38-year-old man sustained a head injury and was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene and three people were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. The two men – aged 36 and 34 – and a 35-year-old woman remain in police custody.

"Officers investigating this incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 21000417368 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Blood could be seen on the nearby homes

Blood was on the pavement

Police have been guarding the scene