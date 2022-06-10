Police in Northamptonshire are counting down to their busiest weekend of the year, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Plans for a massive policing operation are well underway ahead of the big race on July 3 with up to 400,000 race fans expected over three days.

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers will be patrolling the circuit, the campsites and the surrounding road network.

Specialist marksmen will be among those deployed in a massive police operation at next month's British Grand Prix

But specialist officers, including armed marksmen, search teams, disruption officers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition units will also be in attendance.

Event commander, Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said: “We spend many months preparing for the Formula 1 at Silverstone and though we have done it for many years now, the same meticulous planning and ‘no stone unturned approach’ still takes place.

"We simply cannot afford to become complacent.

“Large numbers of officers, PCSOs, staff, dogs, Specials, specialist vehicles and volunteers will all be on duty throughout the weekend and we work closely with Silverstone Circuit and our partners to ensure that anyone looking to commit a crime over the race weekend does not succeed.”

British Grand Prix tickets sold out in record time and the race-day crowd is set to set another record after the addition of extra grandstand seats took capacity to 142,000.

Organisers believe practice and qualifying days could also be sell-outs for the first time in Silverstone GP history, topping the 356,000 who attended in 2021.

CI Thompson added: “The event is already sold out so I would advise against anyone turning up on the day and I would also ask Formula 1 fans to be aware of people selling counterfeit tickets.

“Finally, for security reasons, people entering the circuit may be subject to extra searches of their bags and their person.