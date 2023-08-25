News you can trust since 1931
Police release CCTV image following St Peter’s Square supermarket theft in Northampton

Police believe this man has information about theft
Katie Wheatley
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after an incident of theft at the Iceland store in St Peter’s Square, Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday, July 17, between 5.15pm and 5.45pm, when a shoplifter stole items before causing damage to a staff member’s radio.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000441633 when providing any information so it reaches the right person as quickly as possible.