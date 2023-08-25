Police release CCTV image following St Peter’s Square supermarket theft in Northampton

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after an incident of theft at the Iceland store in St Peter’s Square, Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday, July 17, between 5.15pm and 5.45pm, when a shoplifter stole items before causing damage to a staff member’s radio.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.