Police release CCTV image following daytime knife incident near Northampton park
The incident involved one man threatening another man with a knife, police say
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify following a knife incident in St George’s Avenue, Northampton.
The incident happened on Monday, August 14, between 2.15pm and 2.30pm, when a man threatened another man with a knife.
The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000504229 when providing any information so it reaches the right person as quickly as possible.