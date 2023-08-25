News you can trust since 1931
Police release CCTV image following daytime knife incident near Northampton park

The incident involved one man threatening another man with a knife, police say
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:47 BST

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify following a knife incident in St George’s Avenue, Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday, August 14, between 2.15pm and 2.30pm, when a man threatened another man with a knife.

The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000504229 when providing any information so it reaches the right person as quickly as possible.