Police want to trace a scooter rider they believe may have spoken to a vulnerable woman in Northampton early on Saturday (May 14).

Officers received reports regarding concerns for a woman’s welfare in Cheyne Walk at around 8am.

According to a spokesperson, a CCTV image shows the rider thought to have been seen briefly talking to the woman.

Police want to identify a man seen riding an e-scooter in Cheyne Walk, Northampton, who may have spoken to a vulnerable woman at around 8am. Photo: Northamptonshire Police