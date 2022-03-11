Police plea for help tracing Northampton family of 55-year-old man who sadly died in Bolton hospital

Police in Manchester are appealing for help tracing the Northampton family of a 55-year-old man who sadly died in hospital earlier this month.

Officers say there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Stephen Wilson, who lived in Shire Gardens, Radcliffe, and died in Bolton Hospital on March 2.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Anyone with information about Stephen's next of kin should contact the Police Coroner’s Office in Rochdale on 0161 856 8095."