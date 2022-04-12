Police plea for sightings of 16-year-old missing from Northampton for nearly a week
Teenager last seen on Wednesday in town
By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 7:24 am
Police have issued an urgent appeal for sightings of a 16-year-old boy missing for nearly a week.
The teenager, who has been named only as Thendo, was last seen in Northampton on Wednesday (April 6).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Thendo is around 5ft 8in and slim but we are unsure what he will be wearing.
"Anybody who sees Thendo or knows where he might be, please call 101 and quote missing reference MPN4/1101/22.”