Police plea for sightings of 16-year-old missing from Northampton for nearly a week

Police have issued an urgent appeal for sightings of a 16-year-old boy missing for nearly a week.

The teenager, who has been named only as Thendo, was last seen in Northampton on Wednesday (April 6).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Thendo is around 5ft 8in and slim but we are unsure what he will be wearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Thendo? The 16-year-old went missing from Northampton on Wednesday. Photo: Northamptonshire Police