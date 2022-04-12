Police plea for sightings of 16-year-old missing from Northampton for nearly a week

Teenager last seen on Wednesday in town

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 7:24 am

Police have issued an urgent appeal for sightings of a 16-year-old boy missing for nearly a week.

The teenager, who has been named only as Thendo, was last seen in Northampton on Wednesday (April 6).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Thendo is around 5ft 8in and slim but we are unsure what he will be wearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Have you seen Thendo? The 16-year-old went missing from Northampton on Wednesday. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

"Anybody who sees Thendo or knows where he might be, please call 101 and quote missing reference MPN4/1101/22.”

TeenagerNorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police