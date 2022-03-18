Police plea for help to find Northampton 18-year-old missing for nearly a week

Police are on the lookout for a Northampton teenager who has been missing for nearly a week.

The 18-year-old, named only as Ben, was last seen in the town on Saturday (March 12).

He was wearing a grey hoodie, black coat, jeans and orange and black Nike trainers. He is described as 5ft 10in, slim and with brown hair.

Northampton teenager Ben has been missing since Saturday