Police plea for help to find Northampton 18-year-old missing for nearly a week
Teenager Ben was last seen on Saturday in town
By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:15 am
Updated
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:16 am
Police are on the lookout for a Northampton teenager who has been missing for nearly a week.
The 18-year-old, named only as Ben, was last seen in the town on Saturday (March 12).
He was wearing a grey hoodie, black coat, jeans and orange and black Nike trainers. He is described as 5ft 10in, slim and with brown hair.
Please call 101 if you have any information using reference MPN2/822/22.