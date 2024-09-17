Police officer uses nasal spray to save man's life in Northampton days after rollout of medication

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer used a medical nasal spray to save a man’s life in Northampton, just days after a rollout, which saw more officers able to carry the vital tool.

PC Becky Davis, who works in the force’s Op Revive team, used the spray to assist a man found lying unconscious and unresponsive in Fish Street, on September 6.

Suspecting a likely opioid overdose, PC Davis deployed the nasal spray and the man, who was aged in his 20s, came around and she stayed with him until paramedics arrived to provide further medical help.

Neighbourhood officers working on the Operation Revive programme in Northampton, Wellingborough and Kettering, began carrying the spray at the end of August, having been trained and certified in its use, with the asset being further rolled out across the Force in the coming weeks and months.

Bodyworn camera footage of the incident in Northampton on September 6, as supplied by Northamptonshire Police.

The nasal spray is an emergency antidote for overdoses caused by heroin and other opiates or opioids and works by temporarily reversing the effects of the overdose by reversing the depression of the central nervous and respiratory systems.

Detective Superintendent Steve Watkins said: “Within only a few days of this launching in the county, a police officer has provided potentially life-saving aid to a man who had suffered an opiate overdose.

“The spray is already being used by ambulance crews and other partners in the county and with police officers now equipped with the spray, we can hopefully prevent more drug-related deaths from synthetic opioids.

“This is a fantastically positive development, and we are grateful for the support we have received from colleagues in health as well as drug misuse charities who have helped to make this happen.”

Jane Bethea, North Northamptonshire Council's Director of Public Health and Chair of the Northamptonshire Combatting Drugs and Alcohol Partnership, said: “Our first priority is to prevent people from taking street drugs but it’s also important that we provide support for those who become addicted. Street drugs can cause serious harm and drug-users need to know how to minimise the potential harm.

"If you are a drug user in Northamptonshire, please do not use drugs alone as it poses a potential risk to your health. Carry the rescue medication naloxone and share this guidance with family and friends."