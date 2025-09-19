Police officer seriously injured on duty after being hit by car in Northamptonshire country lane

By Alison Bagley
Published 19th Sep 2025, 17:14 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 17:18 BST
A Northamptonshire police officer has been seriously injured whilst on duty after being hit by car in an unlit Northamptonshire country lane.

The incident happened at around 12.35am this morning (September 19), on Station Road, Raunds when the officer, who was a pedestrian in the road, was in collision with blue VW Polo.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The police officer was responding to an unrelated single vehicle collision at the time of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a result of the incident the police officer was taken to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.

Station Road, Raunds / Googleplaceholder image
Station Road, Raunds / Google

“A man in his 20s, who was driving the Polo was arrested at the scene, he remains in custody.

“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision or the events leading to it.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000551484 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Related topics:Police officerNorthamptonshireStation RoadNorthamptonshire Police
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice