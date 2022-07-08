Police name woman found dead at Wellingborough beauty spot

The death of a woman at Summer Leys Nature Reserve between Great Doddington and Wollaston is not being treated as suspicious following the results of the preliminary post-mortem report.

She has been named as 20-year-old Danika Mann of Wellingborough, following formal identification this afternoon (Friday, July 8).

A forensic post-mortem carried out by a Home Office pathologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary yesterday (Thursday, July 7), has shown that the preliminary cause of death was drowning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer on guard at Summer Leys Nature Reserve

Her family have been informed of the initial findings and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Danika’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with her death.

“The investigation into Danika’s death will continue, so we can prepare a report for the coroner however, we would still like to hear from anyone who believes they may have information which could help us to get in touch.”

Officers from Northamptonshire Police were called to the nature reserve shortly before 11am on Wednesday, July 6, after a member of the public saw a body in the water.

Summer Leys Nature Reserve was cordoned off by police after a body was found in the water

The Force’s Major Crime Team launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death however following the preliminary post-mortem, detectives from the North Local Policing Area will now take over the case.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Incident number: 22000388343