Police make fresh appeals after two missing teenagers spotted in Northampton

Police have made fresh appeals about two missing teenagers after they were spotted together in Northampton on Wednesday (October 13).

Officers are very concerned for the welfare of Courtney Howard, aged 17, who was reported missing in the early hours of Monday, and 15-year-old Thendo Budzwa, who disappeared on Tuesday.

Courtney is 5ft 6in with dyed blonde hair often worn in a bun or pony tail. She was last seen in Milton Keynes wearing blue denim ripped jeans, a cream crop-top, a light-grey Superdry hoodie with black and red Jordan trainers.

Missing pair Courtney Howard, 17, and 15-year-old Thendo Budzwa were seen in Upton on Wednesday

Thendo is 5ft 2in, stocky and with short black hair. When he was reported missing he was wearing a black T-shirt with gold writing on it, black tracksuit bottoms, black jacket and black woolly hat.

Officers say both teenagers may now be wearing different clothes.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the pair were seen together in Upton at around 3pm on Wednesday, adding: "We are concerned for their welfare and officers are keen to speak to them to ensure they are safe and well.