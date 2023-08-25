Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Northampton Road, Stoke Bruerne.

The incident happened on Tuesday (August 22) at about 12.20am, when the driver of a silver Volkswagen Passat travelling south was in collision with a black BMW 3 Series travelling in the opposite direction, Northamptonshire Police have said.

"As a result of the collision, both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries," a spokesperson said.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

"Sadly, the driver of the Volkswagen – a 38-year-old man – died yesterday (August 24) in hospital."

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.