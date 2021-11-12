Police issue urgent appeal over Northampton teenager missing for 48 hours

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for more than 48 hours.

The teenager, named only as Kenneth, was last seen in the Billing Aquadrome area at 11am on Wednesday (November 10).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Kenneth is 6ft 1in tall, medium build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey joggers and a grey gilet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are desperate to find the missing 16-year-old