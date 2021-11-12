Police issue urgent appeal over Northampton teenager missing for 48 hours
Officers say the 16-year-old was last seen in Billing Aquadrome area
Friday, 12th November 2021, 2:14 pm
Updated
Friday, 12th November 2021, 2:16 pm
Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for more than 48 hours.
The teenager, named only as Kenneth, was last seen in the Billing Aquadrome area at 11am on Wednesday (November 10).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Kenneth is 6ft 1in tall, medium build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey joggers and a grey gilet.
"If anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, please call us on 101 using reference number MPC1/3487/21."