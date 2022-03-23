Police issue urgent appeal over Northampton schoolboy missing for 72 hours
Valentin was last seen leaving home in the town on Sunday
Police are appealing for sightings of a Northampton schoolboy who has been missing for more than 72 hours.
Officers say the 15-year-old, named only as Valentin, was last seen since leaving his home address in the town on Sunday (March 20).
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police missing persons team said: "Valentin is around 5ft 10in tall and stocky. He has short blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black adidas tracksuit with a black coat over the top and white Nike Air Force trainers.
"If anyone sees Valentin, or knows where he could be, please call 101 quoteing reference MPN4/867/22."