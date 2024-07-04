Police investigating man's sudden death in A45 layby between Raunds and Thrapston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating the sudden death of a man in his 60s in a layby on the A45 are appealing for information and dash-cam footage.

Shortly before 1.40pm on Tuesday (July 2), Northamptonshire Police received a report regarding the welfare of a man in a silver Renault van parked in a layby on the eastbound carriageway near Denford, between Raunds and the junction with the A14 at Thrapston.

Officers attended along with paramedics, and sadly the man was confirmed as deceased at the scene.

The incident led to the closure of the A45 in both directions between Raunds and Thrapston until around 9pm that night.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or dash-cam footage to help them with their enquiries (file picture)

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who was in the area, including at Thrapston services, between 11am and 1.40pm on Tuesday who may have dash-cam footage of vehicles in the layby, or of the man’s van, to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Anyone with information or footage which may assist the investigation is asked to call Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.