Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing teenager believed to be in the Wellingborough area

Northamptonshire Police is asking for the public’s help to locate missing 17-year-old Dami Aremu.

Dami has been missing since Monday, May 17, and is believed to be in the Wellingborough area.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Officers are increasingly concerned about Dami’s safety, and are asking anyone who has seen him, heard from him, or who knows where he is, to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dami Aremu, 17, has been missing since May 17

"Dami is described as 5ft 7in, of slim build with black braided hair.

"We do not have a clothing description but he is possibly wearing a black jacket.

"He may also be wearing a durag, a close-fitting cloth cap tied around the top of the head."