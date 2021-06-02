Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing teenager believed to be in the Wellingborough area
The 17-year-old has been missing since May 17
Northamptonshire Police is asking for the public’s help to locate missing 17-year-old Dami Aremu.
Dami has been missing since Monday, May 17, and is believed to be in the Wellingborough area.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Officers are increasingly concerned about Dami’s safety, and are asking anyone who has seen him, heard from him, or who knows where he is, to get in touch.
"Dami is described as 5ft 7in, of slim build with black braided hair.
"We do not have a clothing description but he is possibly wearing a black jacket.
"He may also be wearing a durag, a close-fitting cloth cap tied around the top of the head."
Anyone who has seen Dami, who has heard from him recently, or who knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPC/948/21.