A woman has been sexually assaulted by a suspect who has been described to be aged 11 or 12 years old.

The sexual assault took place in High Street, Woodford on Tuesday, December 17, between 12pm and 12.30pm, when a boy approached a woman and touched her inappropriately.

Described as a a white boy, with short, light brown hair, he was wearing a black bomber jacket and blue jeans.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in High Street, Woodford.

Northants Police file picture /National World

“He walked away in the direction of Mill Road.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000747520 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”