Police hunt A45 motorist after driver hit with car in Wellingborough after 'overtaking and undertaking' incident
Two drivers were reported to have ‘driven dangerously’ allegedly overtaking and undertaking on the westbound dual carriageway until they reached Wellingborough on Saturday morning (October 5).
In Turnell’s Mill Lane and the roundabout junction with London Road and the Embankment, one of the drivers got out of his car, the other drove towards him and he collided with the bonnet .
Officers investigating the assault are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Between 11am and 11.30am on Saturday, October 5, two drivers became involved in an incident on the A45 as they drove between Rushden Lakes and the Turnells Mill roundabout.
“The drivers are alleged to have driven dangerously along the stretch of the A45 – overtaking and undertaking – which resulted in a collision between a grey Hyundai and a silver Ford Fiesta at the roundabout junction with Little Irchester.
“As one of the drivers got out of his car, the other drove towards him, and the man collided with the Ford Fiesta’s bonnet before its driver drove off.
“The driver of this car is described as a white man, in his late 20s to early 30s, with short hair and a short beard and wearing a purple jacket.
“Anyone with information about the incident, including dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”
Quote incident number 24000595429 when giving information.