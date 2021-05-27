Police forensics team at Corby property close to murder scene

Forensics teams investigating the murder of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook have been examining a property in Reynolds Road, close to where he was stabbed.

Officers in full PPE entered a semi-detached house overlooking the green - just around the corner from Constable Road where the schoolboy was attacked.

A blue tent remains in the road in order to preserve the scene of crime, with police officers as well as forensics experts still gathering evidence.

Forensics officers on the scene in Reynolds Road

Floral tributes to the teenager have been left at the junction of Constable Road and Reynolds Road where the investigation has been continuing.

Amongst the dozens of bunches of flowers, messages said: "My heart is in pieces. You don't deserve it - 'the good die young' - will miss you always."

Another said: "Rest in paradise Rackz Bro, you will be missed - went out a real legend. I'm going to carry on your name forever."

One floral basket carried the message: "I know flowers ain't nothing bro, but trust me I'm gonna make you proud bro. I'll make sure your fam's good bro."

Forensics teams are still on the see

In a further tribute to Rayon, organisers of Corby Homeless Project - ENCS - have asked the community to hold a two minute silence at 1pm tomorrow (Friday).

Lucy Brooks, resident engagement and project lead, said: "I thought it would be lovely if we were to hold a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the family on Friday, May 28, at 1pm.

"What would be even more lovely If we got the whole community involved."

Police officers were called just before 7pm on Tuesday, May 25, to Constable Road to reports that Rayon had been stabbed. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died shortly afterwards.

Officers go into a house in Reynolds Road

Three boys aged 17, 17 and 15 were all arrested on suspicion of murder that same evening and the extension granted to detectives this morning (Thursday) means all three will remain in police custody until Friday evening (May 28).

Police have appealed for anyone with Snapchat footage of the incident to get in touch by calling 101 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number: 21000289193.

Floral tributes have been placed near to the site where Rayon was killed