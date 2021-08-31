Police find body in search for missing man from Wellingborough

Police officers searching for a missing man from Wellingborough have found a body.

The man was reported missing from his home in the town at 10.05am yesterday (August 30).

Northamptonshire Police launched a response including officers, a drone, a police dog and firefighters.

Police searching for a missing man have found a body. (File picture).

Sadly the body of a man was discovered near Swanspool Brook, which runs through a large part of the town.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.