Police dog sniffs out Northampton paedophile's hidden stash of indecent images

Police have revealed how a highly-trained sniffer dog put a Northampton paedophile behind bars.

PD Rosie is the Northamptonshire Police digital media dog who uncovered hidden USB sticks and a laptop containing 251 indecent images of children.

Rosie got the call after Steve Grosvenor, 49, handed over a single mobile phone for inspection.

She might look cute, but PD Rosie quickly outsmarted paedophile Steven Grosvenor

Alarm bells rang when officers discovered the internet search history had been deleted on the device — a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order made by Northampton magistrates on March 10 this year.

But Rosie quickly sniffed out a number of other devices Grosvenor had stashed in a safe concealed inside a wardrobe at his home in Little Billing.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo jailed Grosvenor for two years and four months at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week.

Lead Investigator, PC Dani Wilton, said: “Grosvenor’s flagrant failure to comply with the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order was staggering and I am pleased that he has been handed a custodial sentence as a result.

“Grosvenor attempted to conceal devices from us but PD Rosie was able to sniff them out and they were quickly examined by our dedicated and highly skilled High-Tech Crime Unit.

“This was a brilliant result for the management of sexual or violent offenders team with a high risk sex offender now taken off the streets.

"Registered sex offenders such as Grosvenor must abide by very strict conditions — including allowing officers to make regular visits to their homes, not deleting their search history and making all their devices available to us for inspection with no notice.

“When they breach these conditions we take a zero-tolerance approach and they will be charged with offences."

Grosvenor, of Manorfield Close, twice refused to allow officers into his house forcing them to obtain a warrant to gain entry and check on his compliance with the order.

PC Wilton added: “Our message to registered sex offenders is clear: We have the assets, resources and skills to uncover any attempts you make to conceal offences.