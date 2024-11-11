Police dog Fama retires from Northamptonshire force after six years of service

A police dog has retired from the Northamptonshire force after six years of service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PD Fama, a black German Shepherd, joined Northamptonshire Police in 2018, relicensing the following year at advanced level before passing her firearms support licence in 2020.

According to Northamptonshire Police, she has spent her six years, alongside her handler, fighting crime and protecting people in the county - detaining a large number of criminals, helping to find vulnerable people in need of support and searching for and finding tens of thousands of pounds worth of stolen goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Her ability to sniff out these items affectionally gained her the nickname 'Property Queen' amongst her colleagues.

PD Fama is retiring from Northamptonshire Police.

“Some of the notable incidents she has been involved with include the time she tracked for two miles through fields and woods on the hunt for a car theft suspect who she quickly found hiding behind hay bales.

“She also ruined a drug dealer’s New Year in 2019 when he crashed his car and she found him hiding in a bush, resulting in a quantity of drugs being seized.”

PD Fama also showed her softer side when tracking missing people who were in need of help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog Handler Sergeant – Chris Monday, said: “Fama is a very special girl, and we will miss working with her immensely. Her and her handler have had some amazing adventures together and she has protected him unconditionally.

“Fama will remain as part of her handler’s family and we’re sure she will help him train her successor.

“Thank you Fama for your service and for being the best crewmate your handler could have wished for.”