Police Dog Bonnie joins force to 'find and remove' drugs from streets of Northamptonshire

The adorable pooch is the latest specialist search dog
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th May 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:13 BST

A new police dog has been added to the ranks of Northamptonshire Police.

PD Bonnie passed her licensing on Tuesday (May 23) and is now the latest specialist search dog for the force.

Northants Police Dog Section said: “Congratulations to PD Bonnie who has passed her licensing to become @NorthantsPolice latest specialist search dog!

PD Bonnie has passed her licensing and is ready to take to the streets of Northamptonshire.PD Bonnie has passed her licensing and is ready to take to the streets of Northamptonshire.
"She will soon be out assisting PDs Frankie and Socks in their quest to find and remove more drugs from the streets of Northamptonshire!”

Related topics:NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire Police