Locals noticed the police presence in Oaklands Drive, Westone, on Monday afternoon.

Detectives are not treating the discovery of a woman's body inside a Northampton property on Monday (December 6) as suspicious.

Local residents reported a significant police presence during the afternoon with forensic investigators arriving at the address in Oaklands Drive, Westone.

A Northamptonshire Police statement released on Thursday (December 9) said: “Officers were called to reports of the sudden death of a woman inside a property in Oaklands Drive at about 3pm on Monday.

“We are not treating this death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.