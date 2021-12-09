Police discover woman's body inside Northampton house

Detectives say they are not treating 'sudden death' as suspcious

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 11:02 am
Locals noticed the police presence in Oaklands Drive, Westone, on Monday afternoon.

Detectives are not treating the discovery of a woman's body inside a Northampton property on Monday (December 6) as suspicious.

Local residents reported a significant police presence during the afternoon with forensic investigators arriving at the address in Oaklands Drive, Westone.

A Northamptonshire Police statement released on Thursday (December 9) said: “Officers were called to reports of the sudden death of a woman inside a property in Oaklands Drive at about 3pm on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We are not treating this death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

PoliceNorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police