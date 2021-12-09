Police discover woman's body inside Northampton house
Detectives say they are not treating 'sudden death' as suspcious
Detectives are not treating the discovery of a woman's body inside a Northampton property on Monday (December 6) as suspicious.
Local residents reported a significant police presence during the afternoon with forensic investigators arriving at the address in Oaklands Drive, Westone.
A Northamptonshire Police statement released on Thursday (December 9) said: “Officers were called to reports of the sudden death of a woman inside a property in Oaklands Drive at about 3pm on Monday.
“We are not treating this death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.”