Police have this week seized e-scooters and issued a number of tickets to cyclists, in a bid to crack down on “nuisance riding” in Northampton town centre.

During the operation this week, two e-scooters were seized and 11 tickets were issued to those cycling on footpaths by the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The operation took place in Abington Street on Wednesday (August 30) and involved officers stopping people riding Voi e-scooters inappropriately – as well as seizing privately-owned vehicles that cannot legally be ridden on public roads.

The popularity of e-scooters has grown substantially in recent years with people able to hire them in towns and cities across the world, including Northampton.

As scooters are subject to the same legal requirements as other motor vehicles, privately-owned scooters can only be ridden on private land. This excludes public roads, cycle lanes and pavements.

PCSO Dot Wilson-Townsend, from Northampton’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We know from talking to local people that they want to see us tackling the anti-social behaviour caused by nuisance e-scooter and bicycle riding.

“That’s why we carried out this operation and why we will continue to carry out similar action in and around the town centre in the future.

