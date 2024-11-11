Police confirm A14 collision near Kettering was fatal

By William Carter
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:47 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 12:52 BST

Northamptonshire Police have said that a 52-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision with an HGV on Friday (November 8).

Officers were called to the scene on the westbound carriageway near to junction 10 after to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry between junctions nine at the Wicksteed Park interchange and 10 at Burton Latimer.

Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The reason for the collision is not yet known by the police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”

Police say a pedestrian died at the scene of the incident on the A14. Image: Steve ConstantPolice say a pedestrian died at the scene of the incident on the A14. Image: Steve Constant
Police say a pedestrian died at the scene of the incident on the A14. Image: Steve Constant

There was second incident on the A14 last night (Sunday), which also brought the road to a standstill.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

