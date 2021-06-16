Police cars' windows smashed in Corby town centre attack

Two marked police cars parked behind the Corby Cube had their windows smashed on Monday evening.

The busy car park in Westcott Way serves the swimming pool, gym, cinema and restaurants as well as the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team base.

Northants Police have asked any witnesses to the attack on the cars that took place on Monday, June 14, between 7pm and 7.35pm to contact them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FILE PICTURE

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Witnesses are being sought after the windows of two marked police vehicles were smashed in the car park behind the Corby Cube in Westcott Way on Monday, June 14.

"The incident happened between 7pm and 7.35pm, after the vehicles were left outside the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team base.

"Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 21000330719. Or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."