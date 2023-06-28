Police were called to the sudden death of a man in Northampton town centre yesterday (Tuesday, June 27).

Officers were called to a property in Victoria Promenade, opposite Morrisons, shortly after 10.50am.

Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 10.50am yesterday, officers were called to a report of the sudden death of a man in a property in Victoria Promenade.”