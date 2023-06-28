News you can trust since 1931
Police called to sudden death of man in Northampton town centre

Police were called to the scene yesterday morning
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST

Police were called to the sudden death of a man in Northampton town centre yesterday (Tuesday, June 27).

Officers were called to a property in Victoria Promenade, opposite Morrisons, shortly after 10.50am.

Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Police at the scene in Victoria Promenade yesterday (Tuesday, June 27)
Police at the scene in Victoria Promenade yesterday (Tuesday, June 27)
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 10.50am yesterday, officers were called to a report of the sudden death of a man in a property in Victoria Promenade.”

A file will be prepared for the coroner.