Police called to reports of 'sudden death' of man in his 50s whose body was found in busy Northampton street

By Logan MacLeod
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:54 pm

A body of a man in his 50s was found in a busy street in Northampton town centre this morning (Monday, June 13).

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed that they were called to Bridge Street at 2am following reports of a ‘sudden death’.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 2am this morning (June 13), police officers were called to Bridge Street to reports of the sudden death of a man in his 50s.

The mans body was found in Bridge Street at around 2am on Monday (June 13)

“We do not believe that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding this man’s death and will be preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”