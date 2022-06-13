Police called to reports of 'sudden death' of man in his 50s whose body was found in busy Northampton street

A body of a man in his 50s was found in a busy street in Northampton town centre this morning (Monday, June 13).
Northamptonshire Police have confirmed that they were called to Bridge Street at 2am following reports of a ‘sudden death’.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 2am this morning (June 13), police officers were called to Bridge Street to reports of the sudden death of a man in his 50s.
“We do not believe that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding this man’s death and will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”