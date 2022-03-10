Police bikers revved up over three-wheeler hybrid motorcycles coming to Northamptonshire in 2022

Police bikers are going green after the Northamptonshire force ordered a batch of hybrid motorcycles.

The petrol-electric WMC300FR is designed for first responders and aims to help emergency services meet national objectives of a green industrial revolution.

British-based business White Motorcycle Concepts has had the three-wheeler under development for three years with a focus on drag reduction aerodynamics. This, paired with the latest hybrid technology, is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent compared with a comparable non-hybrid model.

The three-wheeled, petrol-electric WMC300FR will hit the roads of Northamptonshire later this year

Northamptonshire Police plans to have eight on the county’s roads by the end of 2022 with the likelihood of more to follow.

Co-ordinator, PC Chris Tall said: “One of the key objectives for neighbourhood policing within the county is to increase accessibility and visibility within our communities — which this motorcycle perfectly achieves.

"It is striking, easily identifiable as a police vehicle, and will enable officers to access more of our harder-to-reach communities.

“Having been designed with three wheels, these motorcycles are also able to be driven on a standard car licence – which will provide huge time and financial savings without the need to train our officers, as we do for our existing high-powered bikes.”

The motorcycles were featured on BBC’s Crimewatch Live this week.

Superintendent Kevin Mulligan added: “Here in Northamptonshire, we are lucky to have a Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner who are both fully committed to getting our fleet ahead of the curve when it comes to alternatively powered vehicles.

"In 2030, all new vehicles will have to be powered by more sustainable means, so it makes sense for us to invest now.

“Charging infrastructure and the current electric supply into our estate is still in development as we start moving towards alternatively power sourced vehicles. These bikes have been designed with this in mind, relying on virtually no infrastructure compared to plug-in electric or hybrid vehicles.”