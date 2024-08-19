Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services are at the scene of a ‘serious’ crash on the A43 near Kettering.

The road between the Rockingham Road roundabout and Junction 7 of the A14 – the Kettering northern bypass – has been closed.

An air ambulance has been seen near the site.

A post by Northants Police on X, formerly Twitter, at 2.23pm said: “We are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A43 between Rockingham Road and Junction 7 of the A14.

"The road is closed to allow emergency services to work safely.

“Please avoid the area and find an alternative route until further notice.”

A spokeswoman for Northants Police confirmed the collision between a car and a lorry.

She said: “A collision between the driver of a car and the driver of a lorry on the A43, between Rockingham Road at Kettering and Junction 7 with the A14, occurred shortly after 1.35pm today.

"The road is closed, and we would urge motorists to avoid the area until further notice.”