Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two men were robbed in Eastern Way, Northampton.

The incident happened last Wednesday (November 2) at around 2.40pm, when a grey Ford Fiesta Zetec pulled up alongside the two men.

The pair were attacked by five males, leaving one of them with facial injuries, and a phone, bag and keys were stolen from the other.

The offending vehicle then made off in the direction of Rugby.

The first offender is described as a mixed race male, of slim build, aged between 16 and 19, with black curly hair.

The next two offenders are described as white males, of a slim build, aged between 16 and 19 – one with a plain black balaclava and the other with a black balaclava with white spots.

The fourth matches the same description, but without a balaclava and wearing blue joggers.

There is not a description of the fifth offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad