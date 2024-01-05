Police appealing for help to find 38-year-old man who has been missing from Northampton for two days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Police is asking for help to find a man who has been missing from Northampton for two days.

38-year-old Lionel has been missing since Wednesday (January 3).

Lionel is described as 5ft 9in, of medium build with long black hair (unlike his image). He is thought to be wearing a green jacket.

Have you seen Lionel?