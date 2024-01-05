Police appealing for help to find 38-year-old man who has been missing from Northampton for two days
Have you seen Lionel?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northamptonshire Police is asking for help to find a man who has been missing from Northampton for two days.
38-year-old Lionel has been missing since Wednesday (January 3).
Lionel is described as 5ft 9in, of medium build with long black hair (unlike his image). He is thought to be wearing a green jacket.
If you have any information about Lionel's whereabouts, or know where he is, call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 334 of 04/01/24. Police are also asking Lionel to get in touch.