Police appeal over missing 17-year-old Northampton boy

Police are appealing for help finding a 17-year-old Northampton boy who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Justin Smith was last seen at 11.30am on Friday at Bouganvillea Drive, Abington.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Justin is described as having a tanned complexion and a beard and was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, black skinny jeans and grey trainers when he was last seen.

Justin Smith was last seen in Abington at 11.30am on Friday