Police appeal over missing 17-year-old Northampton boy
Teenager was last seen in Abington on Friday
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 3:55 pm
Updated
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 3:58 pm
Police are appealing for help finding a 17-year-old Northampton boy who has been missing for more than 24 hours.
Justin Smith was last seen at 11.30am on Friday at Bouganvillea Drive, Abington.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Justin is described as having a tanned complexion and a beard and was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, black skinny jeans and grey trainers when he was last seen.
"If there are any sightings of Justin, or anybody knows information where he could be, please call 101 using incident number MPN2/3226/21."