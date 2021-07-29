Police appeal for public to look out for Northampton man missing since Sunday
Kishan Patel, 28, is also known to visit Kettering
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:06 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:08 pm
Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a Northampton man who has been missing since Sunday (July 25).
Kishan Patel, aged 28, is known to visit the town centre and Kettering.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Kishan is described as an Asian man, 5ft 5in and medium build with short black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a F&F light-coloured knitted jumper, dark jeans and light-brown shoes.
"If you see Kishan, or know where he is, please call on 101 using reference MPN1/2322/21."