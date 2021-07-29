Police appeal for public to look out for Northampton man missing since Sunday

Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a Northampton man who has been missing since Sunday (July 25).

Kishan Patel, aged 28, is known to visit the town centre and Kettering.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Kishan is described as an Asian man, 5ft 5in and medium build with short black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a F&F light-coloured knitted jumper, dark jeans and light-brown shoes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kishan Patel has not been seen since Sunday