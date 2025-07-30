Police appeal for missing teenager with links to Thrapston, Kettering and Northampton
Bailey has links to Thrapston, Kettering and Northampton, and is 5ft 5in (165cm), and police describe him as having a large build with short dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “We’re appealing for help to find 17-year-old Bailey who was last seen in the Hartwell area at about 12.15pm on Monday, July 28.
“Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Bailey or anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPS1/2414/25.
“Likewise, Bailey if you are reading this – please contact us so we know that you are okay. You are not in trouble; we just want to make sure you are safe.”
