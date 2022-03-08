Have you seen Fidler in Northamptonshire? Police appeal for information on man who could help with fraud enquiries
35-year-old also goes by the names Doherty and Donohue
Police are appealing for information to find 35-year-old man who they believe could help with fraud enquiries.
Steven Fidler – who also goes by other aliases including Doherty and Donohue – has been known to frequent Warwickshire and the wider Midlands.
Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and ask for Warwickshire Police.
If you recognise him from the photo and have information, telephone 101 and ask for Warwickshire Police.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 222.