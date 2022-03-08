Police are appealing for information to find 35-year-old man who they believe could help with fraud enquiries.

Steven Fidler – who also goes by other aliases including Doherty and Donohue – has been known to frequent Warwickshire and the wider Midlands.

Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and ask for Warwickshire Police.

Have you seen Steven Fidler?

If you recognise him from the photo and have information, telephone 101 and ask for Warwickshire Police.