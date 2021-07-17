Police appeal after A14 hit and run traps traffic for seven hours

Traffic is now moving freely along the road

Police have appealed for witnesses following a serious collision on the A14 last night (Friday, July 16).

Emergency services from two counties were on the scene between J2 at Kelmarsh and J3 at Rothwell following the smash at about 8.45pm.

The road was closed for several hours and it took nearly seven hours for those motorists caught between the junctions to be turned around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of a white BMW M340i left the scene following the collision between their car and a silver Peugeot 206. No further details of any injuries have been released.

The road reopened at 8am following investigations and recovery of the vehicle.