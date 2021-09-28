Police appeal after 13-year-old Kettering schoolboy goes missing

Jermaine is 6ft 3in and has not been seen since Sunday

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 8:53 am

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old boy who disappeared from home in Kettering on Sunday (September 26).

Officers say Jermaine Greenhalf left his home address at 11am and has not been back home or seen since.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Jermaine is 6ft 3in tall and was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black jumper and white trainers when he was last seen.

Jermaine Greenhalf has been missing since Sunday morning

"If you see Jermaine or have any information where he could be, please call 101 using incident number 479 of 27/09/2021."