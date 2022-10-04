Mayor of Towcester Councillor Johns welcomed a room full of friends, family and colleagues to introduce his second book of poetry to raise money for charity, providing an evening of reading and music.

‘Tipping Winter in Spring’ is a collection of verses created by Councillor Johns that he read at his event on September 28, supported by his publisher Palewell Press who introduced him. To those who did not know, Councillor Johns has a long history of creative writing and has given a number of prestigious poetry readings around the country. He also attends a local writer’s group and was shortlisted for the Cinnamon Poetry Pamphlet competition in 2018.

Councillor Johns has also used his love of words to run events to support young people affected by homelessness, encouraging them to write and use this as a form of expression. During the covid lockdown he also used the craft of writing to assist those with mental health issues and worked online to help them.

Poetry pamphlet available for sale

The evening was attended by Cadillac, a two piece band who added some enchanting, well known jazz pieces to be enjoyed by the audience and wine and refreshments were also provided.

Councillor Johns said: “Thank you to everyone who attended. The book is dedicated to my brother and is available priced at £7.50, with all royalties going to the Mayor’s charities.”