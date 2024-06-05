Playroom hoping to help families find ‘calm amongst the chaos’ is opening later this year in Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A playroom, with the hope of helping families find “the calm amongst the chaos” of parenting, is opening later this year in a Northamptonshire garden village.

Titches Playroom, opening in The Lock House in Whilton Locks Garden Village on October 6, will allow children to explore, learn and engage in meaningful play.

Described as a “playroom away from home”, Titches will offer open play, classes, seasonal events and parties for the families of Northamptonshire and beyond.

Speaking to this newspaper, founder Hannah Adams described her vision for Titches as a “Montessori-inspired play cafe and family venue, providing a safe and stimulating environment where children can explore, learn and connect through play”.

Hannah, who has been a stay at home mother for the past four years, added: “Parenting is hard. I want Titches Playroom to be a space that makes parenting easier.

“I want to create a sanctuary and somewhere caregivers can come when they’re having a hard day, to seek some calm amongst the chaos of parenting.

“Parents deserve somewhere we can go to relax, socialise, work and meet new people, whilst knowing our children are happy and engaged in meaningful play. Everyone will leave feeling fulfilled and refreshed, rather than overstimulated.”

The playroom is aimed at children up to the age of five, with a homely main area and lots of different set ups to encourage them to be creative and use their imaginations. There will be a specific area for role play, with a mini kitchen and supermarket.

Work is well underway at the playroom, located at The Lock House at Whilton Locks Garden Village.

The adjoining private studio will be home to a range of classes and workshops, including messy play, baby massage and baby yoga.

“We want to be fully inclusive and will host a variety of classes, including specific SEND sessions with reduced numbers,” said Hannah.

As well as that, there will be a coffee bar serving a range of drinks and baked goods from local businesses that families can enjoy during their visit.

Though the founder lives in Greens Norton, she says she could not turn down the opportunity to bring her vision to life at The Lock House.

The new business is set to open on October 6.

Hannah praised the facilities on offer at Whilton Locks Garden Village and her hopes that families will visit for a day out.

She said: “What we will offer is something people will be willing to travel for, and we hope to reach a wide audience.”

The opening date is currently set for October 6 and the transformation of the space is well underway. Once everything is plastered, Hannah will have free reign to bring her vision to life.

After she experienced a shift in her interests and priorities after becoming a mother, Hannah shared her career change from being a self employed eyelash technician prior to having children.

To mark the opening of the playroom, Hannah is hosting a ticketed launch party with the opportunity for children to play and enjoy some entertainment.