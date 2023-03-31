(Left to right) Northampton Swimming Club Head Coach Andy Sharp, Commonwealth Games star Maisie Summers-Newton and Moulton Leisure Centre General Manager Andy Joy.

A plaque has been unveiled at Moulton Leisure Centre to celebrate Maisie Summers-Newton’s gold medal triumph at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The site, run by Everyone Active in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, is home to Northampton Swimming Club, who Maisie trains with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maisie, from Wollaston, dominated the 100m breaststroke SB6 at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham en route to Commonwealth gold last summer.

The 20-year-old had already cemented her reputation as one of the most exciting swimming talents in the country by clinching two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Maisie said: “I’m thrilled to be able to acknowledge Northampton Swimming Club and celebrate the impact the club and coaches had on my sporting career and passion for swimming. I hope my golden plaque will help inspire a new generation of swimmers.”

Everyone Active’s general manager Andy Joy added: “We are really proud that Maisie chooses to train at Moulton Leisure Centre and it is incredible what she has achieved already in her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This plaque celebrates those achievements and, hopefully, it will encourage people of all ages and abilities to swim and make the most of the fantastic facilities here.”

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “This plaque is testament to Maisie’s outstanding achievements and we are thrilled that she chooses to train in West Northamptonshire and mentor local upcoming sporting talent. We hope that this will inspire more people to take up sport and get active – especially women and girls, and look forward to uncovering the next sporting superstars in our area.”

Maisie is an elite athlete on Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, which sees her provide mentoring and advice to up-and-coming athletes.