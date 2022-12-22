Plans have been unveiled to build a brand new seated stand at a popular motor sports race track on the outskirts of Northampton.

Proposals have been submitted by Northampton International Raceway (NIR) to build a brand new ‘grand stand’ at its Brafield Stadium, situated off Brafield Road in Horton.

This site, owned by short oval racing promoters Spedeworth, is used for a number of motor sports and events including 'stock car and banger racing'.

Freddie Flintoff filmed an episode of Top Gear at Northampton International Raceway earlier this year, which aired on BBC One in November

The raceway is the UK’s 'longest serving short oval race track' and has been hosting a number of events since 1955, drawing crowds from all over the world, according to plans.

The track even recently featured on an episode of Top Gear, which aired on BBC One in November. NIR wrote on its Facebook page in November: "What a great piece of coverage for our sport on BBC One, with Freddie Flintoff trying his hand at BriSCA F1 stock car racing."

Plans

According to planning papers, an existing building is set to be demolished to make way for the new grand stand, which will have 682 seats across 11 rows, along with an additional 50 disabled viewing spaces.

The Northampton International Raceway site is between Horton and Brafield on the Green

There will also be a designated briefing room, providing 'much-needed' space for NIR to carry out its day-to-day activities, according to plans.

NIR said in planning papers: "The stand...will provide for more appropriate spectator seating in a location with optimum views of the race track, thus enhancing user experience.

"The development provides much-needed seating to the venue which will enhance its use as a recreational facility and attract more events to the track, thus increasing the activity of the site for the benefit of the Northamptonshire economy.

"It is of significance to note that although the proposed stand will increase the number of spectator seats available at the venue, the number of spectators permitted within the venue itself at any given time will not be increased."

This is an artist's impression of what the new grand stand could look like

There are also proposals to builds numerous toilet facilities underneath the Grand Stand, as well as a new turnstile system, a workshop, and new entrance gates.

West Northamptonshire Council will decided in the coming months whether to approve or refuse the plans.

Click here to view the plans.

This building would be demolished to make way for the new grand stand

