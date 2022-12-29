Plans to reconfigure parking area at Rushden Lakes in preparation for Rushden Living scheme

An area of car parking at Rushden Lakes could be reconfigured to facilitate integration of the proposed Rushden Living scheme.

Shoemaker Gp Ltd has applied for full planning permission for minor reconfiguration works to the existing car parking area at the retail and leisure complex off the A45 at Rushden.

The proposed changes are to help integrate Rushden Lakes with Rushden Living, a mixed-use commercial development on land to the west of Rushden Lakes.

This image from the planning application shows where the changes are proposed

This was approved in 2020, ahead of plans for a link road to connect Rushden Lakes to Ditchford Road and provide access to Rushden Living being approved last year (2021).

Documents submitted as part of these latest plans state: "Full planning permission is sought for minor car parking reconfiguration works at the interface of the existing Rushden Lakes development and the proposed Rushden Living Section 73 scheme.

"The S37 application incorporates proposed amendments to the parking layout and public realm which form part of the 'transition area' between the Rushden Living and Rushden Lakes schemes.

"These seek to provide a more direct access for service vehicles and create an enhanced public realm and pedestrian environment as users navigate between the two developments.

Rushden Lakes

"This standalone planning application seeks to reconfigure two discrete areas of the existing Rushden Lakes car park to facilitate integration between the two schemes."

The plans say there will be no net change to the number of car parking spaces and the proposed reconfiguration works are 'relatively minor' in both their scope and their nature.

Rushden Living is the latest phase at Rushden Lakes, promising new units with a mix of shops and eateries.

Earlier this year Rushden Lakes celebrated its fifth birthday, with bosses saying the site has attracted 26 million visitors since the first shops and restaurants opened in July 2017 and created more than 2,000 jobs for the area.

The retail and leisure attraction boasts big name retailers including M&S, Next, Primark and H&M, as well as restaurants including Prezzo, Pizza Express and Nando’s.

And another brand is on the way with Butterwick’s recently revealing that it will be selling its sweet treats at Rushden Lakes from next month.