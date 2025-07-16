Plans to expand Northamptonshire holiday park approved

A Northamptonshire holiday park located in an ancient woodland has been given the go-ahead for an expansion of the site that will more than double the number of cabins.

The first phase of the Rockingham Forest Park, which is located near Kings Cliffe on the site of a Second World War airfield, was opened in April 2021, offering 50 lodges.

Approved plans will now give the park permission to use land to the west of the existing site to provide a further 64 static caravan lodges.

A central facilities building has also been included in the designs, which will feature a restaurant and bar, a gym, a swimming pool and a spa.

Plans for the additional 64 holiday lodges and facilities in phase two of Rockingham Forest Park. Credit: Rockingham Forest Park Ltd

Rockingham Forest Park says the second phase of development seeks to respond to a demand for additional units and feedback from guests on the park’s facilities.

The lodges would be available in a range of sizes from two to five beds, as well as varying levels from standard to VIP. A total of 156 parking spaces will be provided in front of the facilities building and adjacent to individual lodges.

The initial application from the developer sought an extra 80 holiday lodges, but talks with North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) planning authority ultimately cut down on the proposals.

In total, 17 letters of objection were received on the plans, with concerns raised about the impact on wildlife in the forest, flooding, and increased traffic and pollution from the number of cars that could be on site at any one time.

Phase Two of the development incudes a spa, indoor swimming pool and bar/ restaurant for guests. Credit: Rockingham Forest Park Ltd

One local resident speaking against the proposals at the NNC planning meeting called the area a ‘notorious accident blackspot’ and shared concerns about there being more lodge guests using the roads. The Local Highway Authority did not raise any objections to the plans.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Becky Brown said: “Phase one of the park was designed and has been built out with environmental stewardship at its core. This will continue into phase two.

“By granting planning permission, the park will continue to attract visitors to the area and contribute to the local economy without having any adverse impact on the sensitive environment.”

She also said that the expansion would generate 31 new full-time positions within the retreat, as well as a number of part-time jobs.

Anglian Water objected to the expansion due to capacity constraints and associated pollution risk. However, they said the development would be acceptable with a condition that prevents development from taking place until a strategic foul water strategy has been submitted and approved.

Committee members voted to approve the application, subject to conditions, at its meeting on July 9.