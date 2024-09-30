Plans to build 92 homes in well-established Northampton neighbourhood set to be submitted soon

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 17:38 BST
Plans to build 92 brand new homes on open green space in a busy Northampton neighbourhood are set to be submitted soon.

Bellway Homes is preparing a detailed planning application for 92 new homes in West Hunsbury on land to the east of the A5123 and south of Ladybridge Drive.

According to Bellway, the site will host a mix of house types and sizes to meet a range of housing needs, including affordable housing options. Access will be via Ladybridge Drive, with areas of landscaping and informal open space throughout the site. There will be links to formal open space to the east of the site, according to Bellway.

The site is allocated for residential development under the Northampton Area Part 2 Local Plan. While the current proposal includes 92 dwellings, the site has an indicative dwelling capacity of 224 homes, which is “significantly more than currently proposed,” a Bellway spokesman said.

Bellway is set to submit plans to build 92 new homes on open green space just off Ladybridge Drive in West Hunsbury, highlighted within the red boundary.Bellway is set to submit plans to build 92 new homes on open green space just off Ladybridge Drive in West Hunsbury, highlighted within the red boundary.
Bellway is set to submit plans to build 92 new homes on open green space just off Ladybridge Drive in West Hunsbury, highlighted within the red boundary.

A public exhibition will be held on Monday, October 7, from 2pm to 7pm at the Camp Hill Community Centre, Dayrell Road, Hunsbury.

The exhibition aims to inform the community about the proposed development and gather feedback prior to the application being submitted to West Northamptonshire Council in the coming month.

A Bellway spokesman said: “Representatives of the development team will be available to discuss the proposal and welcome your comments and feedback. This is an opportunity to provide your comments on the emerging scheme before an application is submitted. Any views received as part of this exhibition will be reviewed as part of the scheme moving forward to formal submission.”

